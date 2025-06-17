Mariah Carey’s Unique Views on Birthdays and Time

Mariah Carey’s perception of time has long intrigued fans and media alike, sparking curiosity and fascination. Known for her incredible vocal range and enduring hits, the superstar has an equally captivating personal philosophy: she doesn’t celebrate birthdays or adhere to the concept of time. This unique perspective offers an intriguing glimpse into Carey’s lifestyle, challenging conventional norms and emphasizing her timeless appeal. The main keyword, “Mariah Carey doesn’t celebrate birthdays,” encapsulates this thought-provoking viewpoint, drawing readers into her extraordinary world.

Rejecting the Conventional Notion of Time

Why are you so obsessed with time? Mariah Carey wants to know. The acclaimed singer recently reaffirmed her longstanding belief that adhering to the passage of time is simply unnecessary for her lifestyle. During a Capital FM interview on June 16, Carey confirmed, “That is true, I just don’t believe in it. Let it go.” By choosing not to conform to traditional timekeeping, Mariah Carey doesn’t celebrate birthdays, nor does she observe clocks or time zones, except for marking anniversaries.

Living Beyond Birthdays

Mariah Carey’s aversion to celebrating birthdays is both intriguing and humorous. “I don’t have a birthday,” she quipped, suggesting that when planning is required, “I’d have somebody call you and figure it out.” This approach aligns with her belief that birthdays and age are irrelevant, a stance Mariah Carey doesn’t celebrate birthdays reinforces annually, maintaining her youthful outlook.

A Timeless Perspective

This isn’t the first time Carey has shared her unusual take on time and aging. Known to many as eternally youthful, she humorously likens herself to a “petulant child,” needing reminders to stay on schedule. “I do need someone to be like, ‘Ok, we’ve got to go; you’re running late,’” she told Variety in 2019. Her statement, “I’m eternally 12,” resonates with fans who appreciate that Mariah Carey doesn’t celebrate birthdays, embracing a timeless persona.

Mariah Carey’s rejection of conventional timeframes may seem whimsical, but for her, it’s a liberating philosophy. By discarding the limits of chronological aging, she opens herself to infinite creativity and endless vitality. This captivating outlook continues to enhance her mystique and connect deeply with those who understand why Mariah Carey doesn’t celebrate birthdays or subscribe to the constraints of time. Her fans cherish her timeless spirit and look forward to experiencing her ageless artistry for years to come.