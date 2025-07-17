Netflix Secures Matt Lawton’s Rom-Com ‘I Don’t Know Who You Are’

Netflix has made yet another strategic acquisition, securing the rom-com spec script “I Don’t Know Who You Are Anymore” from talented writer Matt Lawton. This move further cements the streaming giant’s commitment to expanding its diverse portfolio of engaging content. The script, intriguingly likened to a mix of “Palm Springs” and “The Family Man,” promises to deliver a fresh and captivating narrative.

Writer Matt Lawton’s Impressive Background

Matt Lawton, a seasoned writer in the television industry, recently served as a co-executive producer on FOX’s acclaimed animated series “The Great North.” This show, now in its fifth season, features stars like Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, and Will Forte, and revolves around a single father and his family navigating life in the fictional town of Lone Moose, Alaska.

Before joining “The Great North,” Lawton contributed as a consulting producer on NBC’s “Superstore,” a series led by America Ferrera that enjoyed a successful six-season run. He also played a significant role as a supervising producer on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” working with an ensemble cast including Andy Samberg and Terry Crews. His diverse experience is further enriched by his tenure as a co-producer on Dan Harmon’s iconic show “Community.”

Diverse Credits and Upcoming Projects

Lawton’s extensive portfolio also encompasses work on NBC’s “Guys With Kids,” TBS’s “Men at Work,” and the animated series “Out There” on IFC. His development projects feature intriguing titles like “The Cartoonist” for Amazon and “The Bradleys,” based on Peter Bagge’s renowned comic, for Fox.

Beyond the acquisition of “I Don’t Know Who You Are Anymore,” Netflix has an exciting slate of film releases lined up for the year, including anticipated titles such as “Happy Gilmore 2” and “The Thursday Murder Club.”

Representation and Future Ventures

Matt Lawton is represented by WME, Michael Pelmont at Nacelle, and Loan Dang at Del Shaw, ensuring his creative endeavors are well-supported as he continues to make significant contributions to the industry.