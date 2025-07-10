Kering Sponsors Prestigious Palm Springs Film Awards Event

The Palm Springs International Film Awards is set to see an exciting new collaboration with global luxury group Kering as its presenting sponsor. This sponsorship aligns with both Kering’s commitment to supporting the arts and the festival’s focus on celebrating film. Taking place from January 2-12, the festival will feature the awards on January 3, bringing together influencers from both the film and fashion industries.

Sponsorship Highlights

Kering’s involvement as the presenting sponsor of the Palm Springs International Film Awards marks a significant partnership. The company’s Women in Motion program will present two Talking Pictures events during the festival’s opening weekend, highlighting its dedication to supporting women in the arts and culture.

Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are honored to welcome Kering as the Presenting Sponsor of the Palm Springs International Film Awards. Kering is more than a global leader in luxury—it’s a force for cultural change. Their commitment to artistic innovation and amplifying diverse voices aligns perfectly with our mission. This partnership celebrates the power of storytelling and the global impact of film.”

A Commitment to Cinema

Laurent Claquin, Chief Brand Officer of Kering, emphasized the group’s dedication to cinema and creative talent. “We are thrilled to partner with the Palm Springs International Film Festival and Awards as part of Kering’s long-standing commitment to supporting cinema and celebrating creative talent. In honor of its 10th anniversary, Women in Motion made its debut at the Festival this year with two powerful conversations — one with the cast of Emilia Pérez, and another with Angelina Jolie,” he said.

This year’s Women in Motion events included engaging discussions with Angelina Jolie about her role in “Maria,” and conversations with the cast of “Emilia Pérez” including Karla Sofia Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, Edgar Ramírez, and director Jacques Audiard.

Women in Motion

The Women in Motion initiative, launched at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015, aims to spotlight women in filmmaking. Through events like the Palm Springs International Film Awards, it continues to shine a light on women’s contributions to the industry, both behind and in front of the camera.

With this partnership, Kering and the Palm Springs International Film Awards are taking steps to inspire future generations, creating meaningful dialogue and celebrating the creativity and influence of women in film. Film awards tables and festival passes will be available starting August 1.