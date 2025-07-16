Lucrecia Martel on Netflix, AI, and Earth’s Imminent Collapse

In a captivating engagement at the Bogotá Audiovisual Market (BAM), renowned Argentine filmmaker Lucrecia Martel, known for works like “Zama,” shared her forward-thinking perspective on the interplay between the entertainment industry and larger societal issues. Her discourse ranged from the effects of streaming giants like Netflix to the looming threats of AI and environmental deterioration. With a blend of wit and urgency, Martel discussed these themes within the context of cultural production and its responsibilities. This discussion took place in a filled auditorium, where Martel, despite her physical limitations, stood undeterred, using her platform to address the intricate relationship between media and the world’s dire state.

The Influence of Global Cinematic Practices

During her masterclass, Martel praised Colombia for its proactive approach in production training and critical reflection, areas she feels Argentina is striving to catch up on. “There’s something very interesting you’re doing here in Colombia,” she noted, emphasizing the importance of creating public policies that support cultural industries. Her insights encouraged a reevaluation of how filmmaking contributes to both economic growth and cultural dialogue.

Environmental and Technological Concerns

In a reflective moment, Martel addressed the environmental crisis and the role of modern technology, cautioning against the rapid advancement of AI. She observed, “Look where we’ve ended up – with a planet that’s one step away from collapse.” Her talk wasn’t just a lament of current conditions but also a call to recognize the irreversible processes threatening our planet, such as ocean acidification and the spread of microplastics, narratives she intertwined with cultural production’s role in depicting these truths.

The Cultural Battlefield

Exploring the concept of culture, Martel asserted that it serves as an ecological form of warfare. Drawing parallels to Hollywood’s rise during wartime, she illuminated how film has historically been a tool for projecting national ideologies. “Culture isn’t inherently good,” she challenged, highlighting that any attempt to dominate through culture parallels military conquest, often underpinned by streaming giants like Netflix, which cater primarily to their own national interests despite regionalized branding.

The Role of AI and Regional Realities

Reflecting on AI’s impact, Martel spoke of the pressure to innovate amidst fears of becoming obsolete. She also pointed to the stark financial realities within Latin America, urging filmmakers to operate within these constraints rather than chasing unattainable ideals. Notably, she referenced Netflix’s adaptation of “One Hundred Years of Solitude” as a rare exception, expressing skepticism about similar future projects.

Imagining a Better Future

Martel concluded with a hopeful vision. She encouraged the use of storytelling mediums—whether cinema, literature, or social media—to craft a future where conditions improve, urging creators not to wait for governmental aid. “If culture means imposing ourselves on others, then it’s not really culture,” she reminded, advocating for innovation driven by creativity rather than conquest.

BAM, which commenced on July 14, provided a fitting venue for Martel’s thought-provoking insights, underscoring the vital role of creative industries in shaping societal narratives and addressing global challenges.