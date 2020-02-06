Permanent makeup – advantages and disadvantages

Permanent makeup is similar to a tattoo, with the difference of creating the impression that you are always wearing makeup, when, in fact, you did not use any product. In this modern times of speed, many women choose this method to enhance their natural beauty. Although it may sound a bit strange, this technique is quick and helps them to save time in their morning routine.

Permanent makeup is also known as Intradermal Pigmentation, micropigmentation or permanent cosmetics. This revolutionary method of applying natural pigments into the dermal layer of skin is done by a professional technician who uses a needle to insert pigments in certain areas of the body, in the course of multiple visits. Every woman can choose the specific spots of the skin and the colours. Although it may sting (just as like the procedure of getting a tattoo, but usually the technician uses anaesthetics to minimize the pain) and the process might take about 3 weeks until everything is finished, the results will be excellent.

There are various cosmetic enhancements you can choose: the general ones are permanent eye liner, eyebrows, lip liner or colour, but the permanent makeup is also used in vitiligo repair, areola restoration, scar camouflage, hairline enhancement, the cover-up of stretch marks and birthmarks, freckles or age spots, and uneven skin discolorations.

If you want to get a permanent makeup, you must be aware of the fact that there are advantages, but also possible disadvantages.

Advantages of permanent makeup

You save time, money and energy each morning without extra effort to look very good or to get rid of some unwanted skin marks.

This method is medically proven as being safe.

The technique is revolutionary and it might be considered an art.

Disadvantages of permanent makeup