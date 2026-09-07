Nathan Fielder Reveals Bizarre Trailer for Elizabeth Holmes Documentary

Nathan Fielder’s long-rumored documentary featuring Elizabeth Holmes, the infamous founder of Theranos, has made its debut at the Telluride Film Festival. Speculation surrounding the project intensified over the years, with reports suggesting Fielder even visited Holmes in prison as he gathered material for the film.

Documentary Overview

The documentary, titled “You Can See Everything,” is described as follows:

Thirty-four days before she’s sent to prison, notorious Silicon Valley founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her every move. What begins as an intimate portrait of an enigmatic felon becomes a mind-bending three-year journey into the abyss. From boundary-pushing directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim comes ‘You Can See Everything.’

Behind the Scenes

Fielder, known for his unique comedic style in hit series “Nathan For You” and “The Rehearsal,” collaborates with acclaimed documentary filmmaker Lance Oppenheim, recognized for projects such as “Some Kind of Heaven.” The film is produced by A24 and is set to hit theaters in October, coinciding with a teaser-trailer drop during its secret screening in Colorado.

The Teaser Trailer

The trailer showcases an intense exchange between Fielder and Holmes, as they lock eyes and size each other up.

Quotes from the Documentary

In a pivotal moment, Holmes asserts, “I don’t have anything to deceive you on. Of course I’m not deceiving you. I’m engaging with you as a human being. Why would I deceive you? There’s no reason for me to do that.”

Fielder’s response is inquisitive, “OK. Alright. OK, good chat. You’re being real right now?”

Holmes replies confidently, “I’m always being real.”