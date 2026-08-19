Mychal Threets of Reading Rainbow Faces Hospitalization for Mental Health

Actor Penn Badgley, known for his role in Gossip Girl, has opened up about his challenging experiences as a child star, revealing that he struggled with body image issues and dysmorphia. In an interview with The Guardian in April 2025, Badgley candidly expressed, “I know that I hated my body and simply wanted a different one.”

Impact of Personal Challenges

Badgley’s journey with body dysmorphia was exacerbated by his parents’ divorce, which left him feeling isolated and depressed. Reflecting on this tumultuous time, he noted, “There was just a period where, coming out of depression and isolation, I was jumping wilfully into, but also being thrust into, this world where the more conventionally beautiful I seemed, the more successful I might be, the more value I might have.” This context highlights the pressures that young actors often face in the entertainment industry.

Spirituality as a Guiding Force

Despite his struggles with mental health and self-image, Badgley credits his perseverance to his spirituality. He emphasized that his spiritual journey played a crucial role in helping him navigate disillusionment and personal challenges. “That is what allowed me to persevere through the disillusionment, all the things I’d been grappling with,” he explained. “And then come back to it all, but with hopefully some kind of inner transformation.”