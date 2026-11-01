My Chemical Romance’s Vintage Album Surges to Billboard 200 Crown

In a remarkable turn of events for rock music, My Chemical Romance has celebrated the 20th anniversary of their iconic album The Black Parade by claiming the top position on the Billboard 200 chart. This marks the band’s first Number One album in nearly 25 years of their career, highlighting the enduring appeal of their music even two decades after its initial release.

Chart-Topping Success

Released on October 23, the The Black Parade (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) sold a staggering 78,000 equivalent album units through various formats and variants. The deluxe reissue propelled the album to the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart, as reported by Billboard.

Legacy of The Black Parade

Originally launched in 2006, The Black Parade showcased My Chemical Romance’s evolution as a band, presenting a rock opera-style concept inspired by the likes of Queen. The album not only produced the Top Ten hit “Welcome to the Black Parade” but also firmly established itself as a seminal record of the 21st century. On its initial release, it debuted at Number Two on the albums chart, but its lasting influence has continued to resonate over the years.

Acknowledging Support from Fellow Artists

In an exciting rivalry for the top spot, My Chemical Romance’s reissue outperformed Olivia Rodrigo’s latest offering, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love, on the Billboard 200. After predictions suggested that My Chemical Romance would win the week by a narrow margin of a thousand sales, Rodrigo took to Instagram to cheer on the rock band. She shared a clip from their show at New York’s Citi Field, which she attended earlier in the year, and expressed her support with a series of heart emojis.

Celebrating a Milestone with a Tour