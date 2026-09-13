Gerard Way Teases Exciting New My Chemical Romance Album

My Chemical Romance fans were treated to exciting news during the band’s recent concert at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Lead singer Gerard Way hinted at the possibility of a new album, stating, “we kind of always wanted to make another record, so we hope to.” This would mark their first studio album in over 16 years, following their last LP, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, released in 2010.

Celebrating Milestones and New Beginnings

Over the past year, My Chemical Romance has been on the road, commemorating the 20th anniversary of their iconic album, The Black Parade. After releasing one final LP in 2010, the band disbanded for nearly five years, only to reunite in 2019 for a series of tours. While they have released a new song, “The Foundations of Decay,” in 2022, the mention of new material is thrilling news for fans.

Looking Towards the Future

During the Alamodome show, Way expressed appreciation for the band’s loyal fanbase, saying, “you guys, honestly, kept us alive for so long that you guys deserve another record.” He also acknowledged the challenges of life and how they temporarily stalled the creative process, sharing his enthusiasm for potential new songs. “We should probably make more songs. [“The Foundations of Decay”] was really awesome when we kept doing it,” he added.

Touring and Upcoming Plans

Saturday’s concert concluded the North American leg of the Long Live the Black Parade Tour, but the band will continue their momentum with upcoming festival appearances at Louder Than Life in Louisville and Aftershock in Sacramento. They will also engage in a special five-night residency at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, wrapping up on Halloween, October 31.