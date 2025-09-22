My Chemical Romance’s Epic ‘Black Parade’ Tour Continues

Celebrating a landmark in their musical journey, My Chemical Romance extends their beloved tour, paying homage to their iconic album with “The Black Parade 2026.” This highly anticipated anniversary tour not only marks 20 years since the album’s release but also features an expanded list of performances. The band, known for its theatrical style and emotive sound, continues to entrance fans worldwide as they gear up to hit stadiums across North America and Europe.

The Legacy of ‘The Black Parade’

“The Black Parade” remains a pivotal work in the rock genre, and its enduring appeal is evident as My Chemical Romance extends their tour once again. Initially titled “Long Live The Black Parade Tour,” this new series of concerts has been rebranded as “The Black Parade 2026.” The tour will take off on August 9 at Citi Field in New York and visit cities like Nashville, Washington D.C., Detroit, and more, wrapping up with a trio of performances at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl in October 2026.

Exciting Lineup of Supporting Acts

Joining My Chemical Romance on this journey are a diverse range of supporting acts, ensuring a rich experience for concert-goers. Fans can look forward to performances from renowned artists such as Franz Ferdinand, Pierce The Veil, Modest Mouse, Iggy Pop, Sleater-Kinney, The Breeders, and others on select dates. This eclectic lineup promises to complement My Chemical Romance’s signature sound, making “The Black Parade 2026” tour a memorable event.

Tickets and Dates

Tickets for these highly anticipated shows, including a newly added third night at London’s Wembley Stadium, will go on general sale at 12 p.m. local time on Friday, September 26. As excitement builds, fans are eager to secure their spots for what is expected to be a monumental tour celebrating the legacy of “The Black Parade.”

Recently, My Chemical Romance concluded their latest tour leg in Atlanta, with raving reviews capturing the electrifying energy typical of their shows. As documented in a Rolling Stone review, highlights included lead singer Gerard Way’s emotive delivery of fan favorites, which resonated deeply with audiences. This powerful connection continues to define the band’s live performances as they prepare for another unforgettable run.

Upcoming North American Tour Dates

The “The Black Parade 2026” tour is set to captivate audiences with the following North American dates:

Aug. 9 — New York, NY @ Citi Field (with Franz Ferdinand)

Aug. 13 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium (with Pierce The Veil)

Aug. 18 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park (with Modest Mouse)

Aug. 21 — Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park (with Iggy Pop)

Aug. 24 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field (with Sleater-Kinney)

Aug. 27 — Denver, CO @ Coors Field (with The Breeders)

Aug. 30 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park (with Babymetal)

Sept. 06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field (with Jimmy Eat World)

Sept. 12 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome (with The Mars Volta)

Oct. 21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

As anticipation grows, fans eagerly await to relive the magic of “The Black Parade” and celebrate its legacy, ensuring this tour will be remembered for years to come.