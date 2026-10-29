My Chemical Romance Reaches Truce with Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

My Chemical Romance has settled a legal dispute with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, agreeing to cease using costumes similar to the iconic team’s royal blue and white uniforms during their onstage performances. This decision comes after the cheerleading squad filed a lawsuit against the band, accusing them of trademark infringement related to a recent provocative skit at the Hollywood Bowl.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders File Lawsuit

The lawsuit, filed late Friday in Texas, stems from a performance where My Chemical Romance’s dancers, adorned in costumes closely resembling the cheerleaders’ uniforms, enacted a mock gun battle. The band, currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed album The Black Parade, has two more shows scheduled at the Hollywood Bowl on October 30 and Halloween.

Agreement Reached Ahead of Court Hearing

An emergency restraining order hearing was set for October 28 in Collin County, Texas, but online court records indicate that the hearing did not take place due to an agreement between the parties. Reports suggest that while a representative for the cheerleaders attended the hearing, no lawyer from My Chemical Romance was present. Sources indicate that the band has agreed to refrain from using the contested costumes as the legal proceedings continue.

Changes in Legal Demands

Following initial filings, a minute order noted the judge’s direction for both parties to negotiate the relief requested, as the cheerleaders had narrowed their demands. Notably, the cheerleaders dropped the concert promoter Live Nation as a defendant, though the promoter had already sought to have the case moved to federal court. Requests for comments from representatives of both sides have gone unanswered.

Details of the Stage Performance

The controversy began during a Wednesday night performance when dancers dressed in the disputed uniforms staged a mock battle, brandishing rifles against performers dressed in black, representing a fictional dictatorship. Video clips of this scene circulated online, prompting the legal action, which claimed that the performers’ depiction tarnished the brand associated with the cheerleaders.

Cheerleaders Stand Firm on Brand Integrity

In their lawsuit, Pro Silver Star, the parent company of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, stated, “The brand DCC built on dedication, character, and community…was thus put on a stage in a gunfight.” The lawsuit contends that the cheerleaders only wish to protect their trademark and have asked the band to choose different costumes, emphasizing that “the universe of alternative costume designs is effectively unlimited.”

What’s Next for My Chemical Romance