Must-Read Fall 2026 Releases from Kingsolver and Hoffman

Exciting news is on the horizon for book lovers! Sarah J. Maas has revealed two new titles in her beloved A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR) series. This major double book announcement has left fans buzzing with anticipation and eager to dive back into the enchanting world Maas has created.

Love at First Chapter

Books have a unique power to create connections, as illustrated by the recent romance between pop sensation Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner. The couple found common ground while bonding over Hernán Diaz’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, Trust, unwittingly discovering they were on the same page—literally! Now, with a glamorous wedding behind them, they continue to embrace their shared love for literature.

Dystopian Tales and Personal Journeys

As fans await the next installment of ACOTAR, they can also look forward to Hernán Diaz’s upcoming release, Ply, out September 29. This gripping tale centers around an orphan navigating a dystopian future, where survival means resorting to the theft of electricity. Alongside Diaz, Barbara Kingsolver returns with her latest offering, Partita, set for release on October 6. This poignant story explores the life of a once-ambitious pianist as she rebuilds her identity and her relationship with music after her career takes an unexpected turn.