Must-Hear Tracks of the Week: Troye Sivan, Miley, Beabadoobee

This week’s music roundup showcases a vibrant mix of new tracks from popular artists, promising to keep listeners engaged and entertained. Troye Sivan kicks things off by transforming a Madonna sample into a mesmerizing house anthem, while Miley Cyrus pairs up with Brooklyn’s noise-rock band Model/Actriz for a bold new single. Furthermore, Beabadoobee offers a heartfelt message to a lover in her shoegaze-inspired track. Other highlights include fresh tunes from Carly Rae Jepsen, Soccer Mommy, Orville Peck, Skepta, and the legendary Chaka Khan.
Miley feat. Model/Actriz, “Different Religion”
Check out Miley Cyrus and Model/Actriz’s collaboration, “Different Religion” here: YouTube.
Troye Sivan, “Party”
Dive into Troye Sivan’s latest track, “Party,” available here: YouTube.
Beabadoobee, “Write Me a Letter”
Beabadoobee expresses her feelings in “Write Me a Letter,” which you can listen to here: YouTube.
Carly Rae Jepsen, “Super Sage”
Carly Rae Jepsen brings her signature pop flair in “Super Sage.” Check it out: YouTube.
Chaka Khan, “Heart of Gold”
Legendary artist Chaka Khan releases “Heart of Gold,” which you can hear here: YouTube.
Soccer Mommy, “Rings of Saturn”
Soccer Mommy’s “Rings of Saturn” is another essential listen this week. Check it out: YouTube.
Skepta feat. Suggs and Chase & Status, “Innocent Smile”
Skepta teams up with Suggs and Chase & Status in “Innocent Smile.” Listen here: YouTube.
Offset, “Something I Need”
Offset makes waves with his track “Something I Need,” available for listening: YouTube.
Wednesday, “Elderberry Wine (DJ Sabrina the Teenage DJ Remix)”
Don’t miss Wednesday’s remix of “Elderberry Wine” by DJ Sabrina the Teenage DJ: YouTube.
Orville Peck, “Rehab Blues”
Orville Peck shares his poignant “Rehab Blues,” listen here: YouTube.
Other Notable Releases
Additional noteworthy singles this week include:
- Maluma and Shakira, “Agua”: YouTube
- Beck, “Disappearing Act”: YouTube
- Lizzy McAlpine, “A Car Wash and a New Pair of Pants”: YouTube
- Beach House, “April Suzanne (Robert Lester Folsom Cover)”: YouTube
- Empress Of, “I Pray 4 U”: YouTube
- Raveena, “Blissed Out”: YouTube
- Dexter in the Newsagent, “Fantasy”: YouTube
- Lambrini Girls, “Bang Bang Bang”: YouTube
- @, “Bird”: YouTube
- Susanna Hoffs, “Where Do We Go”: YouTube
- Porter Robinson, “Perfect Pinterest Garden (Ninajirachi & Underscores Remix)”: YouTube
- Boy Harsher, “Faulty”: YouTube
- Kate Nash, “Spilt Milk”: YouTube
- AZ Chike, “Mercy”: YouTube
- 2charm, “Making Out”: YouTube
- Charlotte Adigéry and Bolis Pupul, “Googoo Gaga”: YouTube
- 1tbsp feat. Kid on Air, “Wish You Luck”: YouTube
- Alewya, “Cairo FM (Extended Mix)”: YouTube
- Radie Peat, “The Moon and Stars”: YouTube