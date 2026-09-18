Must-Hear Tracks of the Week: Troye Sivan, Miley, Beabadoobee

This week’s music roundup showcases a vibrant mix of new tracks from popular artists, promising to keep listeners engaged and entertained. Troye Sivan kicks things off by transforming a Madonna sample into a mesmerizing house anthem, while Miley Cyrus pairs up with Brooklyn’s noise-rock band Model/Actriz for a bold new single. Furthermore, Beabadoobee offers a heartfelt message to a lover in her shoegaze-inspired track. Other highlights include fresh tunes from Carly Rae Jepsen, Soccer Mommy, Orville Peck, Skepta, and the legendary Chaka Khan.

Miley feat. Model/Actriz, “Different Religion”

Check out Miley Cyrus and Model/Actriz’s collaboration, “Different Religion” here: YouTube.

Troye Sivan, “Party”

Dive into Troye Sivan’s latest track, “Party,” available here: YouTube.

Beabadoobee, “Write Me a Letter”

Beabadoobee expresses her feelings in “Write Me a Letter,” which you can listen to here: YouTube.

Carly Rae Jepsen, “Super Sage”

Carly Rae Jepsen brings her signature pop flair in “Super Sage.” Check it out: YouTube.

Chaka Khan, “Heart of Gold”

Legendary artist Chaka Khan releases “Heart of Gold,” which you can hear here: YouTube.

Soccer Mommy, “Rings of Saturn”

Soccer Mommy’s “Rings of Saturn” is another essential listen this week. Check it out: YouTube.

Skepta feat. Suggs and Chase & Status, “Innocent Smile”

Skepta teams up with Suggs and Chase & Status in “Innocent Smile.” Listen here: YouTube.

Offset, “Something I Need”

Offset makes waves with his track “Something I Need,” available for listening: YouTube.

Wednesday, “Elderberry Wine (DJ Sabrina the Teenage DJ Remix)”

Don’t miss Wednesday’s remix of “Elderberry Wine” by DJ Sabrina the Teenage DJ: YouTube.

Orville Peck, “Rehab Blues”

Orville Peck shares his poignant “Rehab Blues,” listen here: YouTube.

Other Notable Releases

Additional noteworthy singles this week include: