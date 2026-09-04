Must-Have Lab-Grown Diamonds to Elevate Your Jewelry Collection

If you’re passionate about jewelry and love the thrill of snagging a deal, there’s no better time than Labor Day to invest in lab-grown diamonds. Whether you’re considering a meaningful gift for a special occasion or treating yourself to an elegant piece that can be cherished for generations, these ethically sourced alternatives to natural diamonds offer both beauty and sustainability.

Unmissable Labor Day Savings at Holden

This year, Holden is making waves with a remarkable Labor Day sale. From September 2 through the 8th, customers can enjoy a 10% discount on their entire purchase. While this may sound modest at first glance, savvy shoppers can expect to save up to $100 off luxury items, making this sale particularly valuable.

Quality Meets Affordability

As you browse through Holden’s collection, you’ll find exquisite pieces crafted from recycled precious metals paired with high-quality, lab-grown diamonds. These diamonds have evolved dramatically over the years, now rivaling their natural counterparts in brilliance and allure—but without the hefty price tag.

Top Lab-Grown Diamond Pieces Under $300