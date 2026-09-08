Anuparna Roy's Lido Return: A Mumbai Tale of Longing

Anuparna Roy, an emerging voice in Indian cinema, returns to the Venice Film Festival with her latest film, “Lovers in the Blue Night.” Following her triumphant debut with “Songs of Forgotten Trees,” which earned her the best director prize in the festival’s Horizons section, Roy continues to explore themes of desire, belonging, and migration in her storytelling.

From Childhood Inspiration to Cinematic Reality

Roy has carried the story of a woman named Ameena from her childhood. Having been a bonded laborer in Roy’s hometown, Ameena’s experiences left a lasting impression, particularly a statement she made about her marriage. This memory became the genesis for “Lovers in the Blue Night,” which is set to premiere in Venice’s Horizons competition, just one year after Roy’s debut made history as the first Indian filmmaker to win in that section.

A Shift in Scope and Production

Unlike her first film, which depicted the lives of two women largely confined to a single house, “Lovers in the Blue Night” expands its focus to four migrants navigating the complexities of life in Mumbai. Roy describes this production as more professional than her debut, as she grapples with deadlines and limitations while still learning the ins and outs of filmmaking.

Exploring the Complexity of Freedom

Ameena’s journey, as imagined by Roy, evolves throughout the writing process. Initially, Roy envisioned a rebellious character who finds love and escapes a stifling marriage. However, as the script developed, she recognized that such a narrative could inadvertently perpetuate another form of patriarchy. “That is also another loop — another loop of patriarchy,” she explains, pushing back against simplistic portrayals of freedom.

The Multifaceted Lives of Migrants

Roy’s intention is to portray the hardships faced by migrants as formative experiences without allowing those struggles to overshadow their human desires for intimacy and connection. Central to her narrative are Karim, a closeted gay man tied to Ameena, and his lover Sukka, who grapples with issues of caste. Roy aims to present these characters with empathy and neutrality, avoiding exaggerated depictions of poverty or ideological struggles.

Love as Resistance

In “Lovers in the Blue Night,” love emerges as a form of resistance for characters who face societal punishment for their desires. Roy describes how even small gestures of intimacy gain significance for those feeling lonely or displaced. She refers to this phenomenon as the “illusion of love,” where the boundaries between affection, longing, and fantasy can blur, making people fall in love with the potential that another person represents, rather than simply the individual themselves.

Powerful Imagery and Political Statements

One notable choice in the film is Karim’s occupation producing rat poison for wealthy housing complexes in Mumbai. Roy found the juxtaposition of this job and Karim’s tender relationship with another man to be “no less than revolutionary,” considering it a political statement that challenges societal norms.

Connecting Themes and Future Projects

Themes of displacement echo throughout Roy’s works, linking her debut film to “Lovers in the Blue Night.” Both narratives are influenced by Roy’s own childhood experiences with floods in her coastal hometown near the Bangladesh border. While her first film focused on two women, her latest project shifts attention to the duality of bisexuality through the lenses of two men.