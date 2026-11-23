During a performance by rapper Don Toliver at Co-op Live in Manchester, England, a concerning incident led to the evacuation of the venue. More than 12,000 concertgoers were safely removed after an “unknown substance” was released into the crowd, prompting authorities to act swiftly.

Major Incident Declared

The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) classified the situation as a major incident. Reports indicate that approximately 50 individuals required assessment for symptoms related to their eyes and respiratory system. A spokesperson for the police confirmed that while several attendees were treated at the scene, one person was taken to the hospital for further care.

Ensuring Safety

Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker emphasized the priority of ensuring public safety, stating, “Our priority was to ensure the safety of every person that was attending the concert.” She urged anyone who left the event but felt unwell to seek medical attention at their local hospital. Addressing the public’s concerns, Parker expressed gratitude for the patience shown during the unfolding situation.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are now focused on identifying the nature of the released substance and understanding what led to the incident. Parker remarked, “We will now begin to fully understand what this substance was and how this incident came about.” Meanwhile, Co-op Live is collaborating with the police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. In a statement, the venue reassured attendees that “our priority remains the safety and security of all visitors to Co-op Live, and we will provide more information once we have an update from GMP.”

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