At 69 years old, acclaimed actor and filmmaker John Turturro feels an invigorating sense of new beginnings, despite a career that spans over four decades. His recent recognition at the Marrakech Film Festival exemplifies his enduring passion for storytelling and the art of film.

A Heartfelt Tribute in Marrakech

During a star-studded ceremony on Sunday night, Turturro was honored with a tribute award, eliciting enthusiastic applause as he playfully mimicked the bowling moves of his legendary character, Jesus Quintana, from “The Big Lebowski.” The actor shared a touching speech reflecting on his work philosophy, which he attributes to the invaluable lessons from his parents.

Embracing the Craft of Filmmaking

“I am a very fortunate person to make a good living as an actor, sometimes as a writer, a director, doing something that I deeply love,” Turturro expressed. He emphasized the importance of dedication and craftsmanship in his work, stating that his parents taught him to approach each task with care and excellence: “They taught me that a job well done defines who you are. Building a house, making a dress was done brick by brick, stitch by stitch.”

For Turturro, filmmaking is not just a profession but a form of magic that should be shared with the world. He remarked, “Filmmaking is the magic and beauty of life, an offering that you hope others will receive with open hearts.”

Viewing Each Role as a New Beginning

Citing the words of writer Cesare Pavese, Turturro concluded his speech by highlighting his perspective on new experiences in the industry. “A great writer, Cesare Pavese, once said that the only great thing in life is to begin. And I still consider myself a beginner in many ways,” he stated. “For me, when I do a job, every job is like a first love. And I consider this award an encouragement to continue to try.”

New Film and Acclaim

The award was presented to Turturro before the screening of his latest film, “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York.” Director Noah Segan and producer Rian Johnson were also present for the occasion. The crime thriller features Turturro as an aging pickpocket who steals a valuable USB drive from a crime family heir and must race against time to return it before risking the life of his disabled wife. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and received favorable reviews, later being acquired by Sony Pictures Classics for a wider release in U.S. theaters on October 30.

Experience as an Asset

Reflecting on the advantages of age and experience in acting, Turturro remarked, “As you get older, your toolbox of experience becomes fuller. You may not be able to jump as high or run as fast, but I absolutely think this is one profession that you can improve your product because you can learn to distill experiences … It was a gift to work on this film.”

A Legacy of Independent Cinema

Renowned for his collaborations with the Coen Brothers on classics like “The Big Lebowski” and “Barton Fink,” as well as his work with Spike Lee in films such as “Do the Right Thing” and “Jungle Fever,” Turturro has left an indelible mark on independent cinema. His diverse filmography also includes prominent roles in the “Transformers” franchise and as Carmine Falcone in “The Batman” alongside Robert Pattinson. Additionally, Turturro has earned acclaim on television, winning an Emmy Award for his role in the comedy series “Monk” and currently starring in Apple TV’s acclaimed sci-fi thriller “Severance.”

A Celebration of Cinema