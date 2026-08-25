'Ms. Rachel' Vinyl Set to Become This Year’s Must-Have for Kids

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As the world of vinyl continues to evolve, this year has delivered a myriad of exciting new releases. While pop icons like BTS and Ariana Grande have made headlines with their latest albums, one forthcoming release is particularly stirring buzz among a younger audience: children’s entertainer Ms. Rachel’s debut album, I’m So Happy.

Chart-Topping Anticipation

Scheduled for release on September 25, I’m So Happy has already claimed the top spot on Amazon’s bestsellers chart weeks in advance. The album features 23 tracks performed by Ms. Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Accurso, and her husband, known as “Mr. Aron.” Major retailers like Amazon, Urban Outfitters, Walmart, and Target are preparing for high demand, offering exclusive editions of the album online. AM AMAZON EXCLUSIVE The Amazon exclusive features all 23 tracks on a single yellow-colored disc, along with a pull-out book and poster.

A Fresh Musical Venture

Though Ms. Rachel is widely recognized for her engaging YouTube series and vibrant TikTok presence, this album marks her inaugural musical release. The Songs for Littles series established her reputation as a children’s content creator, featuring Ms. Rachel in her trademark pink shirt, pink headband, and blue overalls, performing a range of nursery rhymes and original songs to captivate toddlers and preschoolers.

<I’m So Happy encompasses a diverse collection of tunes, from beloved classics like “The Wheels on the Bus” and “Old MacDonald” to her viral hit, “Icky Sticky Bubblegum.” The lead single, “I Love a Rainbow,” described by Billboard as a “bossa nova number celebrating colors,” sets the tone for the joyful experience that the album promises. URBAN OUTFITTERS EXCLUSIVE The album is also available as an Urban Outfitters exclusive white vinyl, which is limited to a run of just 500 copies.

Accessibility Across Platforms

Fans can also enjoy I’m So Happy through digital streaming and downloads on various platforms. This album is supported by Magic Star, a division of Sony Music focusing on children’s and family entertainment, ensuring a solid promotional push. Walmart also offers the Ms. Rachel album in an exclusive “translucent orange” colorway, already marked as a “bestseller” online ahead of its release.

Fun for Families

The excitement surrounding Ms. Rachel’s album reflects the growing interest in vinyl music, particularly in family-oriented releases. For those without a record player, Amazon offers a charming pink-themed player priced around $50, making it a solid starter option for young music lovers. BEST STARTER PICK This is a three-speed turntable that not only plays vinyl discs but also features Bluetooth capability, allowing users to play music through its speakers when paired with a phone or computer.

Beyond music, Ms. Rachel’s brand is expanding with merchandise that includes a Netflix series, toys, apparel, and more—making her a significant figure in children’s entertainment. BEST FOR TODDLERS More than 5,000 shoppers have picked up this Ms. Rachel “Speak & Sing” doll in the last month alone, according to Amazon. The 16-inch plush toy “sings” four songs and delivers 16 popular phrases from the hit children’s show when you press the palm of her hand.