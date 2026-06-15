MiniMax Debuts Revolutionary AI Video Tool, Emphasizing Human Creativity

At the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival, MiniMax unveiled its latest innovation: the Hub, an all-in-one AI video generator hub designed to revolutionize multimedia production. This groundbreaking tool combines image creation, video editing, voiceover, music integration, and more into a single, streamlined platform. As AI technology continues to advance, MiniMax emphasizes that creative direction and aesthetic judgment should ultimately remain in human hands, ensuring that the artistic vision is preserved.

Revolutionizing Multimedia with Hub

MiniMax’s Hub brings significant advancements to content creation by combining multiple tools into one accessible platform. According to Xu Lüyang from the company’s product operations department, the Hub simplifies workflows by understanding user goals through natural language input or uploaded documents. Xu detailed, “We used to open one AI tool for images, another for video, then others for voiceover, music, and finally a video editor to piece it all together.” With Hub, the AI agent manages these tasks, allowing creators to focus on refining the final product.

The Human Element in AI-Driven Creation

Central to the Hub’s design is its ‘human-in-the-loop’ approach. Rather than operating as an autonomous, one-click solution, it pauses for user confirmation at critical decision points. Xu explained, “The AI agent shouldn’t be a black box, one-click generator. It would pause at every critical decision point for your confirmation.” This ensures that the AI supports users in execution while preserving human creativity and aesthetic decisions.

Personalization and Memory Functions

Hub offers “Skill” and “Memory” features, which tailor the experience to individual users. These functions enable the AI to learn specific workflows and aesthetic preferences, enhancing efficiency in future projects. Xu shared, “We can hand over our workflows, aesthetic standards, and prompt engineering expertise to the agent, letting it memorize them.” This personalization empowers users to maintain their unique creative styles while benefiting from AI assistance.

Collaboration and Future Prospects

Further showcasing Hub’s capabilities, Pan Yuying, head of MiniMax Multimodal’s video content, demonstrated its ability to generate various document formats. The company is also collaborating with AI Backlot in Shanghai, where creator pairs utilize Hub to produce short films, highlighting its practical application in real-world projects. MiniMax, known for developing multimodal AI models including Talkie, Xingye, and Hailuo AI, continues to lead in innovation, reinforcing the idea that while AI can streamline creative processes, the true artistic spirit rests with humans.