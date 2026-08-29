Milo Yiannopoulos Detained by ICE After Controversial Betrayal

Far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Louisiana and is awaiting deportation after allegedly overstaying his visa. The former Breitbart tech editor is now classified as an illegal alien in the U.S.

Details of Detention

The 41-year-old Yiannopoulos was apprehended by ICE agents on August 27, shortly after landing at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans. This incident occurred just as Kanye West was scheduled to perform nearby at the Caesars Superdome. Yiannopoulos, a U.K. citizen who primarily resides in Los Angeles, is currently registered in ICE’s detainee database, though specifics regarding his detention location remain unclear.

Immigration Status and Procedures

According to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Yiannopoulos entered the United States legally on May 14, 2019, through New York City but subsequently chose to overstay his welcome. The DHS announcement confirmed, “On August 27, ICE arrested Milo Yiannopoulos, an illegal alien from the United Kingdom… He chose to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation’s laws.” An immigration judge had issued Yiannopoulos a final order of removal on July 22 after he failed to appear for his immigration hearing. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal.

Tarantula and Professional Consequences

With the prospect of deportation looming, the future of Yiannopoulos’s talent management and consulting firm, Tarantula—founded in 2023—now hangs in the balance. Specializing in controversial clients, his firm began with notable figures like Azealia Banks and Ariel Pink. However, a public spat between Yiannopoulos and Banks led to her leaving Tarantula under acrimonious circumstances, potentially exacerbating the tensions that led to his current situation.

Feuds and Allegations

Further complicating matters, Laura Loomer, a political activist and former ally of Yiannopoulos, claimed to have reported his immigration status to authorities following a personal feud. She alleged that the tip-off came after Yiannopoulos called for her assassination, a significant escalation in their ongoing conflict. If Loomer’s assertion holds true, it marks a dramatic turn in their relationship, as Yiannopoulos had previously sought to undermine her credibility by leaking what he claimed were details of her mental health history.

Irony in Detention