Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Say No to North's Piercing

North West, the fashion-forward daughter of celebrity icons Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is making headlines with her evolving personal style. As she delves into the world of fashion, North has expressed her fascination with piercings, discussing both her aspirations and the boundaries set by her famous parents.

A Bold Approach to Self-Expression

In a revealing interview with Dazed published on August 24, North shared her views on how piercings contribute to one’s sense of individuality. “They just make you your full self,” she remarked, highlighting her belief in the importance of personal expression.

Parental Limits on Piercing

Despite her enthusiasm, the 13-year-old admitted that she faces restrictions at home. North shared her desire to get a bridge piercing but lamented, “I’m not allowed.” This candid admission underscores the challenges she navigates in her journey of self-discovery.

Defying Limits with Style

North West clearly refuses to let parental guidelines confine her creativity. “I’d wear anything for real,” she stated, emphasizing her willingness to experiment. She enjoys trying new looks and feels confident in forging her own style, finding it to be an “easy” way to express herself.

Creative Alternatives

While North hasn’t yet been able to get her bridge pierced, she hasn’t shied away from exploring alternative ways to showcase her style. She has been spotted wearing fake jewelry to mimic the look of a bridge piercing in selfies shared on Instagram, as well as during the photoshoot that accompanied her recent interview.