Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Heartwarming First Photo of Baby 2

Millie Bobby Brown has shared heartwarming news with her fans, announcing the arrival of her second child—a baby boy—with husband Jake Bongiovi. The star of Stranger Things delighted her followers by revealing a new family photo that showcases her husband and their daughter tenderly holding hands with their newest addition.

Joyful Announcement on Instagram

In a Sept. 17 Instagram post, Brown shared the joyful snapshot, showing off her stylish short red manicure and a golden “mom” ring adorned with jewels. With her hand gently placed over Bongiovi’s palm, the couple’s two children were seen clutching their father’s fingers.

The Enola Holmes actress warmly captioned the image, “Hi little guy!” revealing her excitement about welcoming their new son into the family.

A Growing Family Story

This announcement follows the couple’s previous milestone: the adoption of their first child. Last summer, Brown and Bongiovi revealed this life-changing event on Instagram, expressing their joy in a heartfelt post: “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”