Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Celebrate Baby Number Two

Millie Bobby Brown has once again embraced motherhood, welcoming her second child with husband Jake Bongiovi. The talented Stranger Things star and her partner shared the joyous news, marking a significant milestone in their growing family.

Welcoming Their Baby Boy

On September 17, Brown, 22, and Bongiovi, 24, took to Instagram to introduce their baby boy to the world. They posted a heartwarming photo featuring the tiny hand of their newborn, with the caption reading, “hi little guy!” To honor her new role as a mother of two, Brown also celebrated with a special ring that read “Mom.”

A Journey to Motherhood

The arrival of their son comes more than a year after the couple announced the adoption of their first child, a baby girl, in 2025. Brown hinted at her desire to expand her family earlier this year, sharing how her life transformed from “black and white to color” following their daughter’s adoption.

Embracing Adoption

In a candid moment during a June 11 episode of Not Gonna Lie, Brown expressed her hope for pregnancy in the future, stating, “Hopefully one day that’s in my future. But for me, adoption was always a part of my future. Adoption is love. Adoption is forever.” This sentiment reflects her long-held dream of adoption and the profound impact the process has had on her life.