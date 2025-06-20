Miley Cyrus Embraces Her “Cougar” Side with Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus on Being “Cougar” in Maxx Morando Romance

Miley Cyrus recently opened up about the dynamics of her relationship with Maxx Morando, embracing her role as a “cougar” in this engaging romance. As she discusses the delightful nuances of their age difference, the singer demonstrates her comfort and confidence in being older than her partner. Their candid conversations reflect both personal growth and mutual admiration, illuminating the beauty in unconventional relationships. In a light-hearted exchange with her sister Brandi, Miley shares her thoughts on being labeled a cougars and why it resonates positively with her.

Embracing the Age Difference

Miley Cyrus feels there’s something genuinely beautiful about the age gap in her romance with Maxx Morando. During a recent episode of the Sorry We’re Cyrus podcast, paired with her sister Brandi, Miley discussed the age differences between them and their partners. Brandi humorously pointed out that they both fit the “cougar” bill, a term Miley has come to embrace.

“He will be 27 when I turn 33,” Miley shared, expressing her enthusiasm for the milestone year. She reminisced about turning 27 herself, calling it “such a great year for me.” This admiration for the age difference speaks volumes about Miley’s self-assuredness in her relationship.

A Positive Role Model

With a playful spirit, the Grammy winner added that Maxx is lucky to have her as a guiding example as he navigates his late twenties. “I’m just hoping that, as long as he follows in my footsteps, everything is going to be great,” she quipped. Through shared experiences and their evolving partnership, Miley highlights the significance of positive role models in relationships, particularly when navigating their respective journeys.

This light-hearted banter emphasizes not only the affection she holds for Maxx but also the wisdom she wishes to impart. For Miley, being labeled a cougar is less about judgment and more about celebrating the unique aspects of her relationship with Morando.

Growth and Transformation

Miley’s remarks about being a “cougar” go beyond mere flirtation; they reflect her journey of growth and self-discovery. Since she was first linked to Maxx in 2021, the couple has embarked on an adventure characterized by mutual support and understanding. This dynamic allows both partners to thrive, regardless of the typical expectations surrounding age differences in romantic relationships.

Ultimately, Miley Cyrus represents a modern take on love, where age is just a number, and connection is the key to a successful partnership. Celebrating her identity as a cougar, she sheds light on the beauty found in embracing differences while creating a layered narrative of love and personal evolution with Maxx Morando.