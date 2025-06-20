Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé Unite for Epic ‘II Most Wanted’ Debut

The buzz surrounding the music world reached a fever pitch in Paris as Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé delivered the electrifying live debut of “II Most Wanted.” This remarkable duet, which brought together two of pop music’s most influential voices, left audiences at the Stade de France mesmerized. Fans of both stars gathered eagerly, fully aware of the pop culture moment unfolding before them. The collaboration between Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé, known for their distinct styles and powerful performances, was nothing short of historic.

### A Night to Remember in Paris

The atmosphere at the Stade de France was electric as Miley Cyrus joined Beyoncé onstage for the live premiere of “II Most Wanted.” Both artists dazzled in shimmering gold outfits, symbolizing their friendship and musical synergy. This surprise appearance marked the first time a guest joined the Cowboy Carter tour, fueling excitement among the overflowing crowd. Cyrus, in Paris for Spotify’s Billions Club Live, had been spotted at soundcheck before the performance, hinting at the thrilling collaboration to come.

### Origins of “II Most Wanted”

The song debuted as part of Beyoncé’s country album, Cowboy Carter, and this concert marked its first performance on the current tour. Having begun in Los Angeles in April, the tour continues to captivate audiences and will conclude on July 26. “II Most Wanted” beautifully merges the creative strengths of Cyrus and Beyoncé, compelling fans worldwide with its lyrical depth and powerful harmonies.

### The Creative Process

The track emerged from a mutual admiration and the artists’ shared roots in Southern music. Miley Cyrus recounted how the collaboration came about, saying, “I wrote that song, like, two and a half years ago. My mom would always go, ‘I love that song so much.’ So when Beyoncé reached out to me about music, I thought of it right away because it really encompasses our relationship. I told her, ‘We don’t have to get ­country; we are country. We’ve been country.’” The song captures their connection, drawing from Beyoncé’s Texas background and Cyrus’s Tennessee origins.

For Cyrus, writing and performing with Beyoncé was a lifelong ambition realized. “Getting to write a song, not just sing, for Beyoncé was a dream come true,” she shared. Their collaboration not only highlights their musical prowess but also stands as a testament to their enduring friendship and deep respect for each other’s artistry.

### An Iconic Musical Moment

The performance of “II Most Wanted” in Paris will undoubtedly remain a landmark event in contemporary music. By bringing their unique talents together, Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé have not only thrilled their fans but also set the stage for unforgettable concerts to come. As both artists continue to evolve, collaborations like these showcase the boundless possibilities of creative partnership.