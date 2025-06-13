Mike Love Celebrates Brian Wilson as Musical Sibling at Gala

Mike Love, a foundational member of the Beach Boys, paid heartfelt tribute to his cousin and fellow band co-founder Brian Wilson, who passed away on Wednesday. The Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York became a poignant event as Love honored Wilson, acknowledging their shared musical legacy. The ceremony highlighted Love’s deep appreciation for Wilson’s impact on their work and commemorated the enduring bond they shared as both family and creative collaborators.

A Tribute to a Brother in Music

During the ceremony, Mike Love deeply expressed his appreciation for Brian Wilson, referring to him as a “brother in music.” As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Love remarked, “My first cousin by blood but brother in music, together we set the stage for some of the most successful music collaborations of all time.” He shared his belief in Wilson’s continued presence, stating, “I do feel his presence,” as he accepted his award, creating an emotional moment for the audience.

John Stamos Honors Wilson’s Legacy

Actor John Stamos, an avid supporter of the Beach Boys, presented Love with the award, bringing his own memories of Wilson to the fore. According to Billboard, Stamos acknowledged Wilson’s significant role in shaping the band’s sound and paid tribute to his genius, saying, “A genius whose melodies shaped millions of dreams, including those in this room.” Stamos’s words added another layer of poignancy to Love’s acknowledgment of Wilson.

Celebrating Musical Achievements

The ceremony not only honored Love but also highlighted his collaborative achievements with Brian Wilson. Love reflected on the journey, noting the gratitude he felt for the recognition, 25 years after Wilson’s own induction in 2000. “Gratitude is the main emotion I feel,” Love stated, emphasizing the healing power of music, art, and kindness. Despite their complicated relationship, Love’s words showcased a deep respect and admiration for his cousin’s musical genius.

An Evening of Iconic Music

Amidst the emotional tributes, Love performed several classics he co-wrote with Wilson, including “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” and “Good Vibrations.” The set also featured “Kokomo,” which Love co-wrote with John Phillips, Scott McKenzie, and Terry Melcher. John Stamos joined him on guitar, enhancing the celebratory feel of the evening. According to THR, this musical homage underscored the enduring legacy of the Beach Boys’ contributions to popular music.

The event recognized other illustrious inductees, including George Clinton, Michael McDonald, Gracie Abrams, and Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins. Clinton relished the moment, reflecting on the significance of recognition from fellow songwriters. “This one hits different, this comes from people who truly know what it means to be a songwriter,” he stated, adding to the evening’s celebratory atmosphere.