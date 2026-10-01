Mike Faist Reveals His Two-Year Absence from the Spotlight

Eva Longoria, renowned for her role on Desperate Housewives, has transitioned from her longtime residence on Wisteria Lane to new surroundings, embracing life beyond Los Angeles. In a candid conversation with Marie Claire in November 2024, she reflected on her decision to leave, stating, “I had my whole adult life here. But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then Covid happened, and it pushed it over the edge.” Longoria expressed her feelings about the various challenges California is facing, including issues like homelessness and high taxes. “Not that I want to s–t on California—it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now,” she added.

A New Chapter in Life

For the past few years, Longoria, along with her husband José Bastón and their son Santiago, has been dividing their time between Mexico and Spain. This shift has afforded her a fresh perspective and opportunities to work abroad. “I’m privileged,” she remarked, acknowledging that many Americans might not have the same chance to escape the political landscape. Her sentiments underscore a sense of empathy for those who feel stuck in the current environment, saying, “They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.”

Politics Not the Motivation

Interestingly, Longoria clarified that her relocation was not influenced by political factors or President Trump’s re-election. On the podcast The View: Behind the Table, she explained, “I didn’t leave because of the political environment. I left because my work took me there since Land of Women—shooting six months in Catalonia, then four months in Mexico for Searching for Mexico, then back to Spain. Now I’ve been there for years. So I just don’t like that it’s politicized.”

Ongoing Projects