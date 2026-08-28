Miguel Exposes Disturbing Harassment Against His Family

Miguel has issued a powerful statement addressing over a year of what he describes as “racism, harassment, stalking, invasions of privacy, and false allegations” targeted at him, his partner Margaret Zhang, and their child. Through an emotional Instagram post, the acclaimed singer-songwriter highlighted the recent surge of racist and anti-Asian attacks aimed at Zhang, including derogatory comments and direct messages about her and their child.

Demanding Accountability for Online Harassment

“Recent racist and anti-Asian attacks directed at my partner — including comments and DMs, as well as abusive comments about my child — crossed a line that should require no explanation,” Miguel wrote. He acknowledged the challenges that come with public life, stating, “I can accept the realities that come with doing anything in public,” while firmly drawing the line at “racism, threats, harassment, stalking, invasions of privacy, and targeting of children” which he categorized as abuse, not mere opinion.

Although Miguel did not name specific individuals or media outlets, he called for accountability from online users who discuss his life. “Responsibility also lies with organizations and individuals that knowingly amplify or enable racism, harassment, or false allegations for attention and engagement,” he asserted. He also warned those engaging with harmful content that their actions are unacceptable. “It doesn’t become acceptable because someone dresses it up as criticism, fandom, speculation, or ‘concern,’” he stated.

Miguel’s Reflections on Family and Music

Last year, Miguel released Caos, his first album in eight years. This record reflected themes of self-exploration and preservation, marked by his personal experiences of divorce, becoming a father, and a re-engagement with his Mexican heritage through his characteristic alternative R&B style. “This is an album about searching for meaning as you try your best to process a world on fire — and it’s a mood that should resonate with any honest listener,” remarked Rolling Stone in their review.