In a heartfelt tribute to the iconic Dolly Parton, Mickey Guyton, Brittney Spencer, and Robert Randolph delivered an electrifying performance of “Jolene” during the 2026 re-branded Soul Train Awards. The event, held on November 27, showcased their powerful vocals and musicianship, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

Celebrating a Legend

No celebration of the Soul Train Awards would be complete without honoring the legacy of Dolly Parton. This year, the trio brought a fresh energy to the stage, drawing from the rich influences of Parton’s music. Dressed in stunning black sequin dresses reminiscent of Parton’s memorable collaborations, the duo’s performance incorporated elements of percussion inspired by her classic hit “9 to 5,” creating a dynamic homage to the late legend.

“Dolly is smiling,” remarked Rebecca Seaver, Parton’s niece, after witnessing the remarkable rendition. The seamless blend of Guyton and Spencer’s powerful vocals and Randolph’s soulful steel guitar work highlighted how Parton’s artistry transcended traditional genre boundaries, influencing countless musicians across various styles.

Personal Connections to Dolly

Both artists reflected on the deep impact that Dolly Parton had on their careers. Guyton reminisced about childhood memories of watching VHS tapes of Parton in her grandmother’s home, an experience that fueled her ambition to become a country singer. In a post recalling a surprise meeting with Parton, she shared, “They say never meet your heroes ‘cause they will disappoint you. Not Dolly. She was everything and more.”

A Return to Roots

The 2026 Soul Train Awards marked a significant return to its roots in Chicago after a two-year hiatus. The event celebrated not just Parton but also honored artists such as Chaka Khan, Elmiene, and Durand Bernarr, who each received special awards. Streaming of the event is now available on Paramount +, showcasing the vibrant talent that continues to define the genre.