Michelle Pfeiffer's Heartfelt Reflections on Motherhood and Grandmotherhood

Michelle Pfeiffer has always been candid about her life as a mother, reflecting on the challenges and joys of parenting. Over the years, Pfeiffer, along with her children Claudia and John, have made several red carpet appearances at notable events such as the premieres of her films Hairspray and Stardust in 2007, her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony that same year, the 2010 Oscars, the 2011 Golden Globes, and the 2012 screening of Dark Shadows. However, as they grew older, Pfeiffer’s children have chosen to lead more private lives away from the limelight.

A Mother’s Emotion

In a heartfelt moment on The Drew Barrymore Show in December, Pfeiffer shared her feelings about her children leaving home. “You do feel empty when they leave,” she admitted. “It doesn’t last. I mean, you miss them terribly. It’s like an appendage is gone….You do recover.” This sentiment resonates with many parents who experience the bittersweet emotions of children growing up and leaving the nest.

Becoming a Grandma

In 2024, Pfeiffer embraced a new chapter in her life as a grandmother. “I’ve been very quiet about it,” she noted on the SmartLess podcast in 2025, sharing her joy after daughter Claudia welcomed a baby girl the previous year. “It’s heaven. It’s ridiculous,” she exclaimed, highlighting the profound happiness that comes with being a grandparent.

Balancing Work and Family

Running her fragrance company, Henry Rose—named after her children’s middle names—Pfeiffer continues to balance her roles as an actress, producer, and entrepreneur. However, she expressed her intention to take a break from work, stating, “little did I know that my daughter was planning on getting pregnant, which she did successfully, and lo and behold here I am working a lot.” She discussed this during an interview with Fox News Digital in November, sharing her excitement for taking “probably the most of next year off, which I’m really looking forward to.”

Embracing Life’s Riches

Pfeiffer conveys a deep appreciation for her life experiences, describing them as an “embarrassment of riches.” She emphasized her desire to spend her time meaningfully: “I’m just really wanting my choices and the way I spend my time—whatever time I have left, to spend it meaningful is what I’m really focusing on.”

Looking Ahead