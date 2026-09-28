Michelle Branch Addresses Comparisons with Avril Lavigne and Vanessa Carlton

When Michelle Branch burst onto the music scene in the early 2000s, comparisons to fellow female artists like Avril Lavigne and Vanessa Carlton were rampant. These constant comparisons, however, were less of a compliment and more of a burden for Branch, who found herself caught in a competitive narrative that overshadowed her individuality.

Facing Comparisons

In a recent exclusive interview with E! News, Branch reflected on her early career and how the industry seemed obsessed with pitting female artists against one another. “The difference, I think, between being a female artist when I was out and now, fortunately, is everyone just wanted to pit us against each other back then,” she explained. “I don’t know what it was, but it always felt like Michelle versus Vanessa Carlton versus Avril Lavigne.” This relentless comparing often made it difficult for her to carve out her own identity in a crowded space.

A Supportive Landscape for Emerging Artists

Fast forward to today, and the landscape for female artists has evolved. At 43, Branch sees a marked difference in the music industry, inspired by the inclusive atmosphere fostered by events like Olivia Rodrigo‘s Daisy Chain Fields Music Festival, which showcased an all-female lineup this past August. This shift highlights a newfound camaraderie among artists, particularly among women. “I feel like there’s such a camaraderie now between artists and especially female artists, and that’s the way it should be,” Branch stated, expressing her optimism about the current music scene.