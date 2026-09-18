Michael P. Desronvil Reveals Insights on Lindsay Clancy Mistrial

In a highly publicized trial that has captured national attention, Lindsay Clancy‘s mental health struggles have taken center stage as the former nurse faces charges related to the tragic deaths of her three children. The trial commenced on July 27 at Plymouth Superior Court, with Clancy’s ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, as the first witness to testify.

Patrick Clancy’s Testimony

Patrick Clancy detailed Lindsay’s severe mental health issues that escalated following the birth of their youngest son, Callan, in May 2023. While acknowledging that Lindsay had previously sought treatment after the birth of their son Dawson in 2019, he remarked that her treatment did not last long. He described a significant decline in her mental well-being, which he termed her “big spiral,” that began in December 2023 after Lindsay started a new medication, part of a regimen she had been prescribed since September.

Intrusive Thoughts and Hospitalization

During his testimony, Patrick revealed that Lindsay confided in him about her “intrusive thoughts” concerning self-harm and harming their children. Despite these distressing thoughts, Patrick noted that he did not feel the children were in immediate danger, as Lindsay did not seem to have any actual intention of hurting them.

On New Year’s Eve, Lindsay sought help at Massachusetts General Hospital for her ongoing suicidal thoughts. She was subsequently admitted to a psychiatric facility and was discharged on January 5, showing significant improvement in her mental state.

A Plea of Not Guilty

While Lindsay Clancy has confessed to the actions that resulted in the deaths of her children—Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8-month-old Callan—she has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges. Her defense strategy centers on claims of postpartum psychosis, a severe mental health condition that can occur following childbirth.