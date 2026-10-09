Michael Ovitz Ordered Back for Julia Ormond Deposition Drama

A judge has mandated that Michael Ovitz, co-founder of Creative Artists Agency (CAA), must complete his deposition in the sexual assault lawsuit filed by actress Julia Ormond. This decision comes after Ovitz walked out of a session in June when questioned about his connections to Jeffrey Epstein, the infamous sex offender.

Background of the Lawsuit

Julia Ormond is suing CAA for facilitating a meeting with Harvey Weinstein in December 1995, following which she alleges he sexually assaulted her. Although Ovitz had departed from the agency by that time, lawyers representing Ormond have been keen to interrogate him regarding CAA’s ties to Weinstein and its approach to sexual misconduct issues within the organization.

Controversial Deposition

During the deposition on June 1, tensions escalated when Ormond’s attorneys began inquiring about Ovitz’s relationship with Epstein, prompting him to respond angrily. “What does this got to do with Harvey Weinstein?” he exclaimed before removing his microphone and exiting the deposition room.

Judicial Ruling

Following Ovitz’s abrupt departure, Ormond’s legal team requested that the judge consider an arrest warrant and hold him in contempt of court. Conversely, Ovitz sought to terminate his questioning, arguing that the inquiries were irrelevant and amounted to harassment.

Judge Adam Silvera delivered his ruling on Thursday, requiring Ovitz to complete his deposition by December 18. While he did not grant the request for an arrest warrant or a contempt finding, he did leave open the possibility for further questioning related to Epstein.

In his judgment, the judge stated, “The Court finds that the deposition of non-party Ovitz was not completed but, rather was inappropriately terminated by non-party Ovitz.”

Reaction from Ormond’s Legal Team

Ormond’s attorneys reacted positively to the ruling. In a statement, they expressed satisfaction that the court deemed Ovitz’s walkout as inappropriate and stressed that he is not above the law. “We look forward to resuming the deposition and trust that Mr. Ovitz will behave himself,” said attorneys Kevin Mintzer, Meredith Firetog, and Effie Blassberger.

Link to Epstein

Earlier this year, emails exchanged between Ovitz and Epstein came to light as part of the Epstein files. In one correspondence, Ovitz expressed anticipation about an upcoming meeting with Epstein in St. Barts, stating, “I would love to see you.”

CAA’s Defense