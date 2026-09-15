Michael J. Fox's Heartfelt Emmys Speech on Living with Parkinson's

During the Emmy Awards on September 14, 2026, Michael J. Fox received the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award, delivering a heartfelt acceptance speech infused with his characteristic optimism. The award, presented by the Television Academy and the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation, honors individuals in the television industry whose humanitarian efforts mirror Hope’s enduring legacy. Previous recipients include big names like Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, and Sean Penn.

A Legacy of Service and Humanity

In his emotional address, Fox paid tribute to Bob Hope’s significant contributions to military service members and the inspiration he provided through his dedication. “He embodied everything I came to believe in years later,” Fox reflected. “When circumstances get tough, you show up, you help, and if you can add a little joy while you’re doing it, that seems better.”

Personal Struggles and Advocacy

Fox poignantly connected Hope’s lesson to his personal journey with Parkinson’s disease. Diagnosed at 29 and initially keeping it private due to concerns over his career and public perception, Fox eventually realized that acceptance didn’t equate to surrendering to his condition. “I understood that accepting Parkinson’s didn’t mean I had to surrender to it,” he stated, expressing pride in the advancements made by the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which he co-founded in 2000. “I am grateful to our staff, donors, researchers, and the Parkinson’s patient community for their contributions to finding a cure.”

The Fight Against Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s disease, recognized as the fastest-growing neurodegenerative disorder in the United States, affects the nervous system, causing imbalance, mobility issues, tremors, and muscle stiffness. Following his diagnosis, Fox retreated from public life, concealing his condition for several years. However, he later embraced the opportunity to advocate for those affected by the disease, noting the pivotal conversations he shared with his wife, Tracy Pollan, regarding going public with his diagnosis.

Transforming Challenges into Hope

Less than a decade after receiving his diagnosis, Fox became synonymous with Parkinson’s awareness. He reflected on his unexpected journey in his book “Future Boy,” discussing how he transformed challenges into opportunities. “My experiences so far had taught me that nothing was impossible,” he wrote. From humble beginnings as a struggling actor to starring in top television shows, Fox learned to rise above limitations and embrace challenges.

Encouragement to Persevere

Fox’s candidness about his past struggles serves as an inspiration to many. He encourages others to pursue their passions despite fears of uncertainty. “We’re conditioned to stop and to say, ‘I don’t know if I can go any further. I don’t know if I can do this. I’m not equipped,’” he remarked, urging them instead to take the leap. “Just do it. If it speaks to your heart, do it.”