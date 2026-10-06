Michael Douglas Speaks Out: ‘Nepo Baby’ Label Infuriates Me

Michael Douglas has joined the contentious “nepo baby” debate, sharing his strong feelings about the label that has recently sparked widespread discussion in Hollywood.

Douglas’ Frustration with Nepotism Label

During a recent appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast, the Oscar-winning actor expressed his displeasure, stating that the term ‘nepo baby’ “really pisses” him off. He remarked, “Well, first of all, you know, Hollywood royalty. I mean… this ‘nepo’ thing really pisses me off.”

Broad Perspective on Parental Guidance in Careers

Douglas went on to discuss the nature of career guidance, stressing that it is common for parents to assist their children in pursuing their professions. He questioned why this notion is criticized when it comes to the entertainment industry, saying, “I don’t know a career where a father or mother don’t try to help their son or daughter get into their business and this and that, and why they picked on this because of the well-known aspect of it.”

Advice for Aspiring Actors

Beyond the topic of nepotism, Douglas shared valuable advice for aspiring actors. He emphasized the importance of recognizing “good material,” explaining, “The problem we all have is we don’t play an instrument, or we don’t paint, or we don’t write. We’re standing there. But a good piece of material, man, a good piece of material helps things along well.”

A Legacy of Accomplishments

Reflecting on his own lineage, Douglas is the son of the late Kirk Douglas, a Hollywood legend who passed away in 2020 at the age of 103. Kirk Douglas starred in iconic films such as “Spartacus,” “Seven Days in May,” and “Paths of Glory.” Throughout his illustrious career, he received three Oscar nominations and was honored with an honorary Oscar in 1996.

Michael Douglas’ Achievements

Michael Douglas himself boasts an impressive array of accolades, with noteworthy performances in films like “Fatal Attraction” and “Behind the Candelabra.” He has won two Oscars—one for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his work in “Wall Street” in 1988 and another for Best Picture as a co-producer of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” in 1976.

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