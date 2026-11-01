Michael Douglas Reveals Jack Nicholson Is ‘Fine’ But Missing

In a recent interview, Michael Douglas offered an update on his longtime friend and iconic actor Jack Nicholson, revealing that while Nicholson is “well,” he has effectively “disappeared” from the public eye. This news comes as Nicholson has not graced the big screen in 16 years, with his last appearance in the 2010 film How Do You Know.

Longstanding Friendship

The friendship between Douglas and Nicholson dates back to the mid-1970s when Douglas produced the critically acclaimed film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, which earned Nicholson an Oscar for his unforgettable performance. As Douglas promoted his memoir One Helluva Ride in Swansea, Wales, he reflected on their connection and expressed a desire to have acted alongside Nicholson. “I would have liked to have acted with Jack,” Douglas stated.

Current Status and Reflections

Douglas shared that he still keeps in touch with Nicholson, noting, “I still see him, but he is fine. He is up there by his house and walking around in his slippers. It happens. He deserves it. I understand. He is a few years older than me, but I understand.” This indicates that while Nicholson may have stepped back from the limelight, he is in a good place personally.

Rare Public Appearances