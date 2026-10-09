Michael Douglas Shares Embarrassing Apology to Princess Diana



NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 06: Michael Douglas speaks on stage as he is interviewed during Michael Douglas In Conversation: One Helluva Ride at 92NY on October 06, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) TOPSHOT – Princess of Wales Diana poses, 27 January 1988, during her visit to the Footscray Park in suburb of Melbourne. (Photo by PATRICK RIVIERE / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK RIVIERE/AFP via Getty Images)

In his recent memoir, “One Helluva Ride,” Michael Douglas shares a fascinating insight into his interactions with various iconic figures, including a memorable encounter with Princess Diana. During a candid discussion, Douglas reflected on the time he met the Princess at the premiere of his acclaimed 1987 film, “Wall Street.” Although he was enraptured by her beauty, he later felt the need to apologize for his less-than-polite language during their evening together.

Revisiting a Royal Encounter

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 06: Michael Douglas speaks on stage as he is interviewed during Michael Douglas In Conversation: One Helluva Ride at 92NY on October 06, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Douglas described their first encounter as serendipitous, occurring during a post-production session for the film adaptation of “A Chorus Line” in London, where Diana had visited to meet his director, Sir Richard Attenborough. “She was even more beautiful in person than she was in pictures, and she was also smart and funny,” Michael recalled, reminiscing about their easy rapport.

Fast forward to the premiere of “Wall Street,” Douglas recalled the thrill of seeing Diana again. “It was wonderful to see the Princess again, and I was pleased that she remembered our first meeting,” he explained. The evening was filled with excitement, particularly when Douglas learned he would be seated next to Diana during the film screening.

An Awkward Apology

Despite the buoyant atmosphere, Douglas admitted to feeling a bit of awkwardness due to his character’s use of explicit language throughout the film. As they settled into their seats at the Odeon, Douglas could not shake his concern. “I remember sliding into my seat and glancing over. She smiled. The lights went down. We watched the entire film seated next to each other, our hands occasionally meeting on the shared armrest,” he reflected.