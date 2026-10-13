Mia Goth Slams Instagram for Allowing Manipulated Selfies Online

Mia Goth has taken a strong stance against the misuse of her image online after a misleading AI-altered selfie circulated, falsely attributed to her on Instagram just days following her divorce filing from Shia LaBeouf. The image, which featured a shirt reading “MY EX IS MY BIGGEST FAN,” was shared by an account claiming to be hers, raising concerns over the integrity of social media platforms in the face of emerging technologies.

Misattributed Post Sparks Outrage

The account “miagoth_,” which displayed a blue verified checkmark, shared the altered photo, leading multiple news outlets to report it as an authentic post from the actress. However, Goth’s spokesperson, Christine Tripicchio, clarified in a statement to The Verge that Goth does not maintain any social media presence, deeming the image a forgery. Consequently, Goth’s team has lodged several complaints with Instagram regarding the account’s persistent sharing of “counterfeit, AI images.”

Concerns Over Verification and Integrity

Tripicchio expressed her dismay over the account’s blue checkmark status, stating, “The fact that this fan account meets Instagram’s criteria to qualify for a ‘blue check’ is disconcerting on a fundamental level.” She further criticized the platform for seemingly prioritizing the spread of manipulated images rather than safeguarding the likenesses of public figures.

Social Media Responsibilities Under Scrutiny

Despite efforts from Goth’s team, both Meta and Tripicchio did not respond to requests for comment in a timely manner. While the “miagoth_” account was labeled as a fan account, its blue checkmark and substantial following of nearly 1 million could mislead fans about its authenticity. Although Meta permits AI-generated content, it does label such materials, indicating they may not represent real individuals. By Tuesday afternoon, the problematic account appeared to have been taken down.

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