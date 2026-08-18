Oasis Documentary: Is Their Reunion on the Verge of Collapse?

The Gallagher brothers are stepping back into the limelight with a new documentary capturing the emotional and dramatic reunion of Oasis. Titled “Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger,” the film’s first trailer showcases their reflective and often candid discussions about their past, present, and future as a band.

Exploring Tensions and Triumphs

In the trailer’s opening moments, Liam Gallagher expresses his dissatisfaction with how things ended, stating, “The way it finished … unacceptable … it didn’t sit right with me.” His brother, Noel Gallagher, echoes similar sentiments, saying, “I just don’t see myself on stage with Liam. I don’t really want to be going back with the tension. Will it fall apart, again?”

A Historic Comeback

Despite their apprehensions, the brothers reunited for a record-breaking, multi-million dollar tour that spanned the globe. This comeback is highlighted in the documentary, directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, known for works like “Shut Up and Play the Hits” and “Meet Me in the Bathroom.” The film charts the Oasis Live ’25 tour, touted as one of the most anticipated events in rock ‘n’ roll history.

A Deep Dive into Emotion and Experience

Described as an “unapologetically uplifting account of arguably the biggest musical event of 2025,” the film captures the raw emotions and experiences shared by both the band and their fans. It offers a unique glimpse into rehearsals, and backstage moments, and includes the first joint interviews with the Gallagher brothers in over 25 years.

Streaming and Theatrical Release

Produced by Magna Studios and Sony Music Vision, “Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger” will enjoy a limited theatrical release on IMAX screens and in other cinemas starting September 11. Subsequently, it will stream exclusively on Disney+ internationally, as well as on Hulu and Disney+ in the U.S. later this year.