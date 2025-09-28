Meryl Streep Stuns at Milan Fashion Show for ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’

Meryl Streep made headlines as she dramatically crashed the Milan fashion show, reprising her iconic role as Miranda Priestly for the highly anticipated sequel, ‘Devil Wears Prada 2.’ Fans of the original film were treated to an exciting spectacle as Streep, accompanied by her co-star Stanley Tucci, brought the world of high fashion back to life in a scene that promises to be a standout in the upcoming movie.

Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly Takes Center Stage

The devil wore Dolce & Gabbana on Saturday, with Meryl Streep taking a front-row seat at the designing duo’s Milan theater in character as Miranda Priestly for “The Devil Wears Prada” sequel. Streep sported Priestly’s signature sunglasses and a striking vinyl trench coat from Dolce & Gabbana as she entered the venue, flanked by security and followed by Stanley Tucci, who reprises his role as her art director. This star-studded entrance had all the makings of a fashion event that fans won’t forget.

A Runway Show Like No Other

Throughout the runway show, set against the sultry sounds of Italian singer Patty Pravo, Streep’s character engaged in animated discussions with Tucci, their eyes scanning the catwalk as models adorned in the latest collection showcased their looks. The Dolce & Gabbana press office later confirmed that this captivating scene was filmed specifically for ‘Devil Wears Prada 2,’ further heightening excitement among fans eagerly waiting for this sequel.

Nostalgia Meets Modern Fashion

For those familiar with the original film, the Milan location will evoke nostalgia, reminiscent of a memorable scene where Anne Hathaway’s character humorously queries, “Can you please spell ‘Gabbana?’” Streep and Tucci’s cinematic presence in this setting reinforces the bond between the film and the high-fashion industry. The Dolce & Gabbana Spring-Summer 2026 collection premiered featured a variety of styles, ranging from luxurious nightwear, including cozy pajamas embellished with rhinestones, to elegant sheer and lace lingerie, perfectly suited for the film’s aesthetic.

High Fashion Meets Real-Life Glamour

The runway was further enhanced with layered jackets in leather, brocade, and animal prints, while footwear options ranged from sultry stilettos to inviting fuzzy slippers. The standout accessory? Soft, furry bags ideal for winding down after a glamorous night out. At the finale of the show, the designers took their customary bow, with Streep and Tucci whisked away to the backstage area, allowing the real-life fashion crowd to seize the moment, snapping photos of a truly historic fusion of life and art.

In a remarkable twist of meta artistry, fashion icon Anna Wintour, the inspiration for the 2006 film, was spotted across the runway from Streep, representing her ongoing influence in the fashion world. As preparations ramp up for the sequel, fans eagerly anticipate its release scheduled for next spring, promising more of the high-stakes drama and style that made the original such a beloved classic.