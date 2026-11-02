Meri Brown Opens Up About Kody’s Shocking Legal Divorce

Meri Brown, a prominent figure from the reality series “Sister Wives,” recently opened up about the complexities surrounding her legal divorce from Kody Brown, the father of her 18 children. Despite her long-standing relationship with Kody, the aftermath of their split has proven to be anything but smooth.

The Challenges of Ending a Decades-Long Partnership

At 55 years old, Meri faced the difficult task of formally ending a union that had lasted for decades. Reflecting on this emotional journey, she remarked, “I was thinking that things were going to be OK and they were not.” She noted that Kody was supportive for a brief period, stating, “He was nice to me for, I don’t know, maybe a month.” Yet, the reality of their separation revealed deeper issues within their relationship.

Shifting Dynamics Among the Sister Wives

As the dust settled, Meri found herself reconsidering the sacrifices she made for Kody’s path as a monogamist. Over the course of a decade, two of Kody’s other wives, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown, also opted to end their marriages with him. Meri, who was legally married to Kody since 1990, acknowledged the conclusion of their relationship in 2022, leaving Robyn Brown as Kody’s only remaining wife, both legally and in practice.

A Thoughtful Perspective on Their Amicable Divorce

While Meri refrained from suggesting that Kody and Robyn had planned their relationship transition, she hinted at its strategic nature. “If it wasn’t a plan, it worked very well in his favor,” she emphasized. This sentiment arose from her reflections on what might have unfolded differently had her legal status with Kody still persisted. Meri pointed out, “I definitely would have done things differently when I divorced him had I been legally married to him still.”

Kody’s Perceived Advantages Post-Divorce