Mena Massoud’s Bold Move: Hollywood to Egyptian Cinema Transformation

Mena Massoud, best known for his role in Disney’s live-action “Aladdin,” is making headlines once again, but this time for his venture into the Egyptian film industry. Embracing his roots, the Canadian actor of Egyptian descent stars in and produces his debut Arabic-language film, “In Broad Daylight.” This transition marks a significant career shift as Massoud navigates the challenges of moving from Hollywood to the Middle East. In his words, he’s “doing Omar Sharif in reverse,” referencing the iconic Egyptian actor’s journey to Hollywood fame.

Embarking on a Personal Journey

The action-packed “In Broad Daylight,” directed by Morcous Adel, sees Massoud stepping into the role of Hamza El Kashef, an Egyptian expat leading an international crime syndicate. The film’s release in Egypt and neighboring regions represents a rare move by a Hollywood actor into the Arab film market. For Massoud, this project is deeply personal. He recalls his early years in Canada and how his immigrant family stayed connected to their roots through Egyptian cinema. It was this rich cultural heritage that first introduced him to the world of acting, igniting his lifelong passion.

Acting in Arabic: A Unique Challenge

Massoud describes the unique challenges he faced while acting in Arabic, despite being fluent in the language. “I had to turn on my brain in a completely different way,” he explains. Adapting to a new accent while delivering lines in a different language required a profound reliance on his acting skills. This experience, though daunting, was invigorating, pushing him to depend entirely on his talent.

Promotional Adventures in Egypt

Massoud recounts the excitement of promoting “In Broad Daylight” starting with its Cairo premiere. The event, held at the iconic Mall of Egypt, was reminiscent of his previous experiences but amplified by the overwhelming local media interest. “There was even more media coverage than I’m used to,” he shares. Despite some reports suggesting the film didn’t meet box office expectations, Massoud remains optimistic. He views the endeavor as a strategic first step—a way to introduce himself to tens of millions of Egyptians who primarily know him from Hollywood.

Building a Presence in the Middle East

Massoud’s efforts to bridge the gap between Hollywood and the Middle East are part of a broader strategy. By using platforms like TikTok to engage with Egyptian audiences in their native language, he aims to strengthen his presence within the local entertainment landscape. He acknowledges the challenges, comparing his journey to that of other actors like Steven Yeun, who have worked to establish themselves in their countries of origin. Massoud’s determination to succeed in the Middle East echoes his desire to build on this experience, stepping further into the region’s cinematic realm.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.