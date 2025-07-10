Milo Manheim Eyes Broadway Comeback and Disney’s Zombies Future

Milo Manheim, the dynamic star of Disney’s beloved “Zombies” franchise, is charting a course back to his theatrical roots, having expressed a fervent desire to balance his flourishing film career with a return to the theatrical stage. With a background that includes standout performances in productions like “Little Shop of Horrors” off-Broadway and “American Idiot” in Los Angeles, Manheim’s passion for live theater is undeniable. As he relishes the success of “Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires,” he dreams of merging the worlds of film and stage, with Broadway calling his name.

The Call of Broadway

During the L.A. premiere of “Zombies 4,” Milo Manheim shared his enthusiasm for live theater. “I absolutely hope to do more theater,” he told Variety. “The goal is to go back and forth between film and theater for the rest of my life. I love them both so much.” The prospect of gracing the Broadway stage again is enticing for Manheim, who feels the allure strongly from his home base in Los Angeles. “Broadway in general is calling my name. I’m sure I’ll be back on that New York stage at some point,” he confidently stated.

Commitment to “Zombies”

Despite his theatrical aspirations, Manheim remains dedicated to the “Zombies” franchise, where he and co-star Meg Donnelly have captivated audiences since 2018 as Zed and Addison. With the release of “Zombies 4,” both have expanded their roles to include executive producing. “I absolutely will be involved with ‘Zombies’ for as long as it exists, absolutely behind the camera,” Manheim affirmed. “We’ll see what the ‘Zombies’ universe calls for. If it needs more Zed and Addison, I’m sure we’ll be back. If not, I think we had a pretty good goodbye this movie.”

A New Chapter for the Franchise

According to Manheim, “Zombies 4” introduces a fresh direction, akin to a new trilogy’s beginning. The film introduces vampires clashing with sun-thriving daywalkers, expanding its rich tapestry with new characters. Meg Donnelly remarked, “What’s really cool about this movie is exactly what’s happening with Zed and Addison, where they’re passing the torch to these characters, so were Milo and I.”

The Franchise’s Impact

The “Zombies” series has resonated deeply with young audiences, partly due to its powerful allegories on social issues like racism and discrimination. The franchise’s musical numbers have also enjoyed significant success, topping the Billboard Top Kid Albums chart for several installments. Director Paul Hoen reflected on the unexpected success, noting a shared surprise among the creative team.

Cast member Swayam Bhatia, who plays Vera in the latest film, praised the franchise’s enduring message: “The message of including people and not judging is something we’re going to have to take with us forever. I love that we share it throughout each movie in a very different font, in a way.”

As Milo Manheim sets his sights on the future, his dual commitment to both the Disney franchise and the theater world underscores a versatile talent eager to explore every creative avenue.