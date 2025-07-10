Dean Cain Critiques Hollywood’s Modern Take on Superman

Dean Cain, known for his portrayal of Superman in the ’90s TV series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” has voiced concerns about Hollywood‘s current portrayal of the iconic superhero. Recent changes in character direction, particularly those perceived as overly “woke,” have made him wary of James Gunn’s vision for the Man of Steel. Cain’s critique touches upon broader issues of tradition versus modernity in storytelling, where he believes updates should not overshadow core values.

Dean Cain’s Concerns with a ‘Woke’ Superman

Cain recently shared his apprehensions in an interview, questioning how “woke” Hollywood intends to make Superman. He expressed dissatisfaction over the shift from “truth, justice, and the American way” to “truth, justice, and a better tomorrow.” Cain argued, “Changing beloved characters…I don’t think is a great idea,” emphasizing the importance of maintaining traditional values that contributed to Superman’s original appeal.

A Broader Debate on Immigration

Cain’s comments extended to a discourse on immigration, sparked by James Gunn’s remarks about Superman’s roots as an immigrant story. He contended, “There have to be limits,” highlighting the need for controlled immigration policies in the U.S. He labeled it a mistake for Gunn to frame Superman as an immigrant narrative, believing it could negatively impact the film’s reception.

Industry and Public Reactions

James Gunn, in response to the controversy, maintained that the film intended to promote kindness and inclusivity. Sean Gunn, his brother, echoed this sentiment, insisting that embracing immigrants aligns with the American ethos. They addressed criticisms with humor and defiance, with Sean stating, “People who say no to immigrants are against the American way.”

Upcoming Superman Film and Its Impact

The new Superman film, starring David Corenswet, aims to bridge classic superhero elements with contemporary themes. Despite the backlash, reviews have praised it for revitalizing the Superman narrative. As Hollywood continues to navigate cultural sensitivities, the film looks to balance tradition with modern inclusivity, reinforcing a universal message of kindness that resonates with audiences.

While Dean Cain’s concerns highlight a segment of public opinion resistant to change, the film’s approach seeks to embrace a broader, more inclusive narrative, proving once again that Superman remains a cultural mirror reflecting both his time and timeless values.