Melissa Barrera Praises Support for Macklemore Amid Tour Changes

Melissa Barrera, an actress previously seen in the “Scream” franchise, has recently reflected on the powerful show of solidarity among musicians following the firing of Macklemore from Ed Sheeran’s U.S. Loop Tour. This came after Macklemore made a heartfelt political statement supporting Palestine during his performance on September 4, 2023, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Support for Macklemore’s Message

Barrera expressed her admiration for the artists who chose to withdraw from the tour in support of Macklemore. “It was so beautiful to see Finneas and the band and all the opening acts pulling out in support of Macklemore,” she stated. “It made me emotional. You know, I didn’t get that when it happened to me. I didn’t have any of that happen. It was too soon. People were too scared. But it’s good to see that almost three years later, at least things have changed.”

Macklemore’s Removal from the Tour

Macklemore’s dismissal occurred shortly after he addressed the audience during his performance, urging them to remember those in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. His onstage comment, “Free Palestine,” led to his removal just days later, on September 14. In the aftermath, several opening acts, including Finneas and Aaron Rowe, have also pulled out of the tour in a demonstration of support for the rapper.

Barrera’s Own Experience

In 2023, Barrera was fired from the “Scream” franchise by producer Spyglass, which cited its “zero tolerance” policy against antisemitism and hate speech. At the time, her colleagues largely remained silent regarding her dismissal. While Jenna Ortega and director Christopher Landon subsequently withdrew from “Scream 7,” it was only recently that co-star Matthew Lillard publicly expressed his shame for being part of the franchise following Barrera’s exit.

Power and Change in the Industry

Barrera continues to voice her thoughts on the dynamics of power in the industry, saying, “When someone is attacked, and there are people behind being like, ‘We’re not gonna allow this,’ the more that happens, the less that the people in power are going to try to censor it.” She speculated on what could have occurred if Ed Sheeran had stood by Macklemore, suggesting that such support might have prompted a different outcome. “I wish that the people that have power understood the power that they have,” she added, expressing hope that the solidarity shown for Macklemore will inspire genuine change moving forward.