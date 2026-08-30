Melinda French Gates Matches Olivia Rodrigo's $20 Million Gift

Olivia Rodrigo made a significant impact at the inaugural Daisy Chain Fields festival in Irvine, California, not only through her headlining performance but also with her philanthropic initiatives. Before taking the stage, Rodrigo announced that she had initially pledged $10 million to support nonprofit organizations dedicated to empowering women and girls. In a surprise twist, philanthropist Melinda French Gates revealed that her organization, Pivotal, would be doubling this amount to an impressive $20 million.

Festival Proceeds for a Greater Cause

Rodrigo emphasized that all proceeds from the festival, which included ticket sales, waived artist fees, and sponsorship contributions, would be directed toward ten worthy organizations. “Every person who bought a ticket, every artist who waived their fee, every sponsor for signing onto a brand new festival… helped us reach $10 million to support women and girls,” she stated.

Support from Melinda French Gates

The collaboration between Rodrigo and French Gates was highlighted when French Gates joined Rodrigo on stage to announce the doubled donation. “Olivia Rodrigo is a force,” French Gates remarked. “What Daisy Chain Fields sets in motion will last far beyond a single night, by opening up opportunity for women and girls around the world and showing a new generation how much their voices matter. I’m so proud to support Olivia’s vision.”

Rodrigo’s Commitment to Change

Rodrigo expressed her gratitude for the support received, stating, “Daisy Chain Fields is about what can happen when we come together and use our collective power to support one another. I’m incredibly grateful to Melinda and Pivotal for believing in this mission and making the impact of our first festival twice as powerful. Most of all, I’m so excited about what this means for the incredible organizations we’re supporting and the women, girls, and communities they show up for every single day.”

Benefiting Organizations

All net proceeds from Daisy Chain Fields will be distributed across ten nonprofits, including well-known organizations like Baby2Baby, which supplies essential items to children in need, and the Black Mamas Matter Alliance, which provides resources for Black mothers throughout their pregnancy journey. The National Women’s Law Center, a key player in the fight for gender justice, is also among the beneficiaries.