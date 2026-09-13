Meghan Markle's Heartwarming Video Debut in the U.K.

In an exciting update, Meghan Markle recently offered a first glimpse into her family’s return to the United Kingdom. On September 13, the Duchess of Sussex shared a delightful video via Instagram, showcasing moments from their new life in England alongside her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, along with their dogs, Pula and Mia.

Family Life in the U.K.

The 35-second video captures warm family moments, beginning with Meghan and Harry walking hand in hand outdoors. The clip then transitions to playful scenes of Lilibet, including her feet in front of a cozy fireplace and Meghan joyfully splashing in a muddy puddle. Notably, Archie can be heard cheering his little sister on as she rides her bike, exclaiming in a British accent, “Go! Go!” The upbeat track “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham adds to the nostalgic ambiance as family activities unfold, including fishing trips that feature the entire family.

Adjusting to Life in England

Meghan and Harry made their way back to the U.K. on August 26, shortly after announcing their relocation plans which will see them base themselves in Britain for an extended period. Sources indicate that their children will attend school in the U.K., while the family maintains their residence in California as well as a vacation property in Portugal. Commenting on their move, an insider shared that the couple’s priority has been on settling the children, stating, “Everything else will fall into place when the time is right.” The focus remains on ensuring a smooth transition as they adapt to their new, yet familiar, surroundings.

The Nuances of Returning

The decision to relocate from California, where they resided since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, has been described as emotionally complex. A source suggested that although the couple has been planning this move for some time, leaving their home in the U.S. was not without its challenges.

Children and Heritage

Harry and Meghan aim to provide their children with a dual experience of life in Britain and the U.S. The couple wants Archie and Lilibet to understand Harry’s heritage and the world from which he comes. As one insider noted, “Meghan feels very fortunate that they’re able to give Archie and Lilibet the opportunity to experience both worlds.” This direction reflects both parents’ hopes for their children to grow up with a strong sense of identity firmly rooted in their family history.

No Return to Royal Duties

Despite the family’s return to the U.K., Harry and Meghan are not resuming their royal roles. The Duchess of Sussex has been candid about her experiences during her time as a working royal, mentioning feelings of isolation and a lack of support from the royal institution. The couple’s focus remains on their family and their independent journey, away from the constraints of royal expectations.

Meghan’s video post, punctuated with emojis of the British flag and a red heart, resonates joy and excitement as the family embarks on this new chapter. For those eager to stay updated on their adventures, signing up for the free Royals newsletter provides a constant source of news about Meghan, Harry, and the rest of the royal family.