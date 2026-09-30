Meghan Markle Spotted Enjoying a Day Out with Ellen





In her first public appearance since relocating to the U.K. with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was spotted enjoying a casual outing with comedian Ellen DeGeneres in the picturesque Cotswolds. The two were photographed sharing a moment at The Three Horseshoes, an 18th-century pub located near Burford, Oxfordshire, and appeared to be catching up while wearing sunglasses. The exclusive images were published by Page Six.

Meghan, who gained fame as an actress in the USA series “Suits” and Hallmark films like “Dater’s Handbook,” joined the royal family after marrying Prince Harry in May 2018. Recently, the couple has embraced their new life in the U.K.

The outing also included Ellen’s wife, Portia DeRossi, with reports noting that the couple has integrated well into their new surroundings since moving from California. Ellen, who relocated to the tranquil area in November 2024, has been described by locals as “really chilled and very polite.” Residents mention that despite her celebrity status, she goes about without being disturbed, allowing her to enjoy the peace of the countryside.

Meghan’s Initial Social Outings in the U.K.

Before this notable appearance, Meghan had been seen at Soho Farmhouse on September 9, where she had tea with a fellow mom. While not photographed during this visit, sources indicated that she seemed to be starting to socialize more within the community, a welcome sign for the Duchess as she adjusts to life back in the U.K.

Soho Farmhouse is a favorite retreat for many high-profile individuals, including David and Victoria Beckham, and Paul McCartney, making it a hotspot for local moms looking to unwind after busy weeks.

Prince Harry’s Recent Engagements

While Meghan enjoyed her time in the Cotswolds, Prince Harry was occupied in London attending the 2026 WellChild Awards. Reports indicate that Meghan likely stayed with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, during Harry’s engagements, similar to their arrangement the week before when Harry attended an Invictus gala.

During the gala, Prince Harry shared with the media that he was pleased to be back in his home country, confirming that things were going “good” for the family. However, their transition has not been without challenges. The couple faced security concerns shortly after their arrival, leading to the withdrawal of their children from school just two days into the term due to heavy traffic creating potential risks.