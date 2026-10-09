Meghan Markle and Malala Yousafzai Share Inspiring Lunch Meeting

Meghan Markle has stepped back into the public eye following her recent move back to the United Kingdom with her husband, Prince Harry, and their children. The Duchess of Sussex marked the occasion with an afternoon tea with renowned activist Malala Yousafzai at Claridge’s in London, an event that underscored their shared commitment to education and women’s rights.

Meghan’s Stylish Return

On October 8, Meghan, 45, showcased her fashion sense with a chic ensemble consisting of a long brown coat, a cream sweater, and stylish white wide-legged trousers. She completed her look with pointed-toe flats and a striking Logan Hollowell emerald necklace valued at $21,150.

Historic Friendship

Malala, 29, also displayed a sophisticated style in a tan blazer paired with striped pants and a camel-colored headscarf. After their lunch, the two women enjoyed an animated conversation outside the illustrious hotel, sharing a friendly hug before parting ways.

Shared Values and Past Engagements

Their friendship is built on a foundation of mutual respect and shared initiatives, particularly around the importance of education for girls. Meghan and Harry previously engaged with Malala during a virtual discussion in 2020, celebrating International Day of the Girl. Malala resonated with their perspectives, stating on X, “Meghan and I are on the same page. We both believe that when girls have access to education, everyone wins.”