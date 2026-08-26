Megan Ramsay Celebrates Exciting Engagement with Her Fiancé

Chef Gordon Ramsay is stirring up excitement as he celebrates a series of joyous family milestones. Recently, he announced that his eldest daughter, Megan Ramsay, 28, is engaged, following the upcoming wedding of his youngest daughter, Holly, 26.

Happy Family News

In a candid moment during the August 24 episode of Live With Kelly & Mark, Gordon shared, “Last week, our other daughter announced her wedding as well. So it’s like, ‘God!’ It’s rolling.” Though the 59-year-old chef did not mention Megan’s name directly, his representative confirmed the engagement news, stating that Megan’s fiancé, whose identity remains under wraps, was introduced to her through their work at the Metropolitan Police in London.

A Chef’s Protective Instincts

Gordon’s family includes four other children: Jack, 26; Matilda “Tilly,” 24; Oscar, 7; and Jesse, 2, all with his wife, Tana Ramsay. While he embraces the new additions, he has been known to demonstrate a protective side, especially when it comes to his daughters’ partners. In a previous interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2022, he recounted his less-than-favorable opinion of Megan’s former boyfriend, Byron, stating, “He was OK to begin with… A bit wet. A little bit sort of—you want a man to date your daughter and he was just a little bit pathetic.”

Love Is in the Air